NFL Stars Most Likely to Hang It Up After the 2020 Season

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The NFL could experience a flurry of major retirement news this offseason.

At least one player has already removed himself from the running, with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger planning on returning for an 18th season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But an element of surprise has entered retirement conversations in recent years, with Andrew Luck and Luke Kuechly serving as notable examples.

For the players most likely to retire listed below, we'll dial in on variables such as age, waning production and team direction. They're the biggest names by far, and some have considered hanging up the cleats in the past.