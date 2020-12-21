Report: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Isn't Retiring 'Barring a Change of Heart'

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Ben Roethlisberger will reportedly be back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Roethlisberger currently plans to return for an 18th NFL season "barring a change of heart." The 38-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, which includes a $15 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2021 league year.

Retirement is far from a new subject for Roethlisberger. He's broached it on several occasions in the past, only to ultimately return after giving his body time to heal in the offseason.

However, it seems a 2019 elbow injury that cost him nearly that entire season has eliminated all mental consideration of walking away. Roethlisberger was fully committed to a return ahead of the 2020 campaign and maintained earlier this year he plans to return in 2021.

"I don't know. Guys always throw out how long they want to play 'til. I don't know. I honor my contract, I know it's got one more year on it, but I'm gonna give this season everything I have, especially since I didn't get to play last year. This season means a lot to me, so I'm going to give everything I have and see what happens. But I don't like to put a timeframe on how long I want to play because there's too many variables involved."

Roethlisberger has been solid, albeit unspectacular, in his return this season. He's thrown for 3,292 yards and 29 touchdowns against nine interceptions heading into Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pro Football Focus has given him a solid overall grade of 75.6.

Given the Steelers' offensive deterioration in 2019 without Roethlisberger, they'll be more than glad to have the future Hall of Famer under center for as long as he wants to continue playing.