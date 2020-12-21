Warriors Rumors: GS 'Banking On' Draymond Green Being 'Guru' for James Wiseman

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

As soon as Klay Thompson went down with a ruptured Achilles this offseason, the expectations for the Golden State Warriors dropped from being a potential title contender to concern over whether they're even a playoff team.

The Warriors are apparently hoping a big rookie season from James Wiseman—and his relationship with Draymond Green—can push them over the edge.

"They are banking on Draymond to be the defensive teacher and guru for James Wiseman, and they think that Wiseman, defensively, can help them right away," ESPN's Nick Friedell said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

Green, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, has one of the highest basketball IQs in the sport. He's an intuitive thinker on both ends of the floor but excels in particular at quarterbacking the defense, helping his teammates get in the right position.

That on-the-floor coaching could be huge for Wiseman, an athletic big man with unlimited defensive potential who has played only three games of competitive basketball since his senior year of high school.



