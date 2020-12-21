    Windhorst: 'I've Heard' Ben Simmons Available; Morey's Denial 'Not Credible'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Despite Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey denying any trade talks surrounding Ben Simmons, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the All-Star could still be moved.

    "Daryl Morey in my view ... he is not credible with what he says publicly about his trade intentions," Windhorst said Monday on The Hoop Collective podcast (10:02). "So he comes out the other day and says 'we're not going to trade Ben Simmons.' I do not find that credible."

    "I've heard myself that Ben Simmons is available," Windhorst added.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic initially reported that the 76ers could trade Simmons in a package for James Harden, although Morey denied it.

    "We are not trading Ben Simmons—he is an important part of our future," Morey said.

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

