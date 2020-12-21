Windhorst: 'I've Heard' Ben Simmons Available; Morey's Denial 'Not Credible'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Despite Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey denying any trade talks surrounding Ben Simmons, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the All-Star could still be moved.

"Daryl Morey in my view ... he is not credible with what he says publicly about his trade intentions," Windhorst said Monday on The Hoop Collective podcast (10:02). "So he comes out the other day and says 'we're not going to trade Ben Simmons.' I do not find that credible."

"I've heard myself that Ben Simmons is available," Windhorst added.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic initially reported that the 76ers could trade Simmons in a package for James Harden, although Morey denied it.

"We are not trading Ben Simmons—he is an important part of our future," Morey said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.