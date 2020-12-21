3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 15 Win

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

At 5-9, the Dallas Cowboys are a long shot to make the postseason this year. However, after winning a second-consecutive game on Sunday—while the rest of the NFC East lost—Dallas remains in the hunt for a division title.

Dallas' defense was again lackluster in the 41-33 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but it did make some key plays. Playing without starting running back Ezekiel Elliot—or starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out most of the season with a broken ankle—Dallas' offense racked up the most points it has all season.

With games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants left on the slate, it's not silly to believe that Dallas can still win the division. The Cowboys will need help, as the Washington Football Team has a one-game division lead and has two wins over Dallas, but there's still hope.

Given how poorly the Cowboys have performed in 2020, having hope this late in the season is huge. Here' are the three biggest takeaways from Dallas' Week 15 win.