Knicks Rumors: NY Has 'New Vision' for RJ Barrett's Role with Team

    The New York Knicks coaching staff reportedly has a "new vision" for RJ Barrett that includes him lining up as a small forward instead of a shooting guard, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

    The Knicks experimented with Barrett at point guard early in his rookie season while Basketball Reference estimated he spent 72 percent of his minutes at the 2.

    Berman projected Alec Burks and Reggie Bullock will instead play shooting guard for the team's season opener Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, pushing Barrett to the wing.

    The Knicks are not short on backcourt options, with Austin Rivers capable of playing either guard spot and young players like Dennis Smith Jr., Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina all trying to prove they can handle the point guard role.

    Rookie Immanuel Quickley should also see plenty of minutes in the backcourt.

    More importantly, it'll help Barrett find a long-term home.

    The 2019 No. 3 overall pick had an up-and-down first season in the NBA, averaging 14.3 points per game but struggling with his shot (40.2 percent from the field, 32.0 percent from three-point range).

    He has looked better this preseason, averaging 17.8 points per game while scoring at least 15 points in all four contests. He also hit 50.9 percent of his field-goal attempts thanks to his ability to attack the basket.

    The 6'6" player is a bit undersized compared to some NBA small forwards, but he can use his quickness to create more easy looks for himself. If he can hold his own defensively, the position could be a perfect fit.

    This could take even more playing time away from Kevin Knox, although the Knicks could be building a quality frontcourt between Barrett, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson.   

