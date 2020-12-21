3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 15 Loss

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers bested the Dallas Cowboys in every offensive stat category on Sunday, but they failed to convert that into a victory because of turnovers.

Kyle Shanahan's team turned the ball over on four occasions in its 41-33 loss that officially eliminated it from playoff contention.

Nick Mullens was the root of the giveaway problems, as he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble at AT&T Stadium. Richie James' fumble was responsible for the other turnover.

San Francisco moved the ball down the field with ease, but Mullens' turnovers came at costly junctures of the contest.

The best thing the 5-9 49ers can do over the next two weeks is play spoiler in the NFC West against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, who are two of three teams from the division in playoff positions.