3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 15 Loss

3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 15 LossDecember 21, 2020
The San Francisco 49ers bested the Dallas Cowboys in every offensive stat category on Sunday, but they failed to convert that into a victory because of turnovers.
Kyle Shanahan's team turned the ball over on four occasions in its 41-33 loss that officially eliminated it from playoff contention.
Nick Mullens was the root of the giveaway problems, as he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble at AT&T Stadium. Richie James' fumble was responsible for the other turnover.
San Francisco moved the ball down the field with ease, but Mullens' turnovers came at costly junctures of the contest.
The best thing the 5-9 49ers can do over the next two weeks is play spoiler in the NFC West against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, who are two of three teams from the division in playoff positions.
Turnovers Were Too Costly in 4th Quarter
Two of Mullens' three giveaways occurred at inopportune times in the fourth quarter.
San Francisco's playoff hopes were still alive entering the final stanza, as it tied the Cowboys on a Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown run with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Donovan Wilson's interception deep in San Francisco territory set up a 46-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein that put Dallas in the lead for good.
Two drives later, Mullens was picked off by Anthony Brown. On the second play of Dallas' ensuing drive, Tony Pollard found the end zone on a 40-yard touchdown run.
The pair of giveaways put the 49ers in a 10-point hole that they could not get out of. When they cut the lead to seven points, CeeDee Lamb returned an onside kick for a touchdown to ice the victory.
Mullens has a dubious six-game streak with a turnover, and in the last three games, he committed multiple giveaways.
The quarterback's lack of ball protection and decision-making on certain throws cost the 49ers a chance to make a late push at a wild-card berth.
Brandon Aiyuk Continued Terrific Rookie Season
Brandon Aiyuk's development has to be one of the few positives from a season filled with injuries and disappointments.
The rookie out of Arizona State scored for the fourth time in five games on a two-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Aiyuk has been a heavy presence in the 49ers offense with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle injured. He has been targeted on 10 or more occasions in four of the last five games.
The first-round pick has embraced the workload and produced four of his six best single-game receiving totals from Week 10 on.
There is no doubt the 49ers got their selection right, and when they get all of their offensive stars back to full health in 2021, they should have a lethal offense that could contend for the NFC West crown at minimum.
Niners Relegated to Spoiler Role
Entering Sunday, there was a chance the 49ers' Week 16 matchup with the Cardinals would have been an elimination game in the NFC wild-card race.
A handful of results went San Francisco's way, but it failed to deliver on its end, while Arizona edged out the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, the 49ers are relegated to the spoiler role in the NFC playoff hunt, starting with Saturday's clash at State Farm Stadium.
By splitting the season series with the Cardinals, the 49ers could put Arizona in a dicey situation going into Week 17.
Depending on how the standings shake out for the Week 17 meeting with Seattle, San Francisco could ruin the Seahawks' chances of winning the NFC West, or landing the No. 5 seed and a favorable wild-card matchup with the NFC East champion.
For the franchise itself, San Francisco needs to find a way to end the rough season on a high note. The Niners have a single win since Week 8 and are on their second three-game losing streak of the campaign.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.