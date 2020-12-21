3 Takeaways from Bills' Week 15 Win

2 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs wasted little time in establishing himself as Allen's go-to target. He has thrived in Buffalo's offense and can be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. However, he isn't the only receiver who can gash secondaries when given the opportunity.

As he proved on Saturday, Cole Beasley is fully capable of wrecking a defensive game plan if left unchecked. He caught eight passes for 112 yards against Denver and can be a big problem in the postseason if opponents focus too much on trying to contain Diggs.

This marked the third 100-yard game for Beasley in his past five. It was also his fifth 100-yard outing of the season and leaves Beasley just 50 yards shy from the coveted 1,000-yard mark.

The presence of Beasley also means that the Bills can afford to be cautious with Diggs, who suffered a foot injury during the win. However, the injury doesn't appear to be serious, and both receivers should be at 100 percent come playoff time.

"My understanding re: Stefon Diggs. Bills believe foot injury is not serious," NFL Network's Kim Jones tweeted. "And that it will not affect his availability going forward. An apparent sigh of relief for Bills fans."