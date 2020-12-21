3 Takeaways from Saints' Week 15 Loss

1 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If it looked at times that Brees wasn't 100 percent, that's because he wasn't. After missing the Saints' previous four games due to having 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, the veteran quarterback returned to action for the big clash against the Chiefs. He just wasn't fully himself quite yet.

"No, but I'm on my way," Brees said when asked if he was fully healthy, according to Bradley Handwerger of the Associated Press. "I still have a little ways to go to be honest. There's some things that I'm still kind of working on. But it is what it is."

It was evident early that Brees was either rusty or not at full health (or both). He didn't complete any of his first six pass attempts, one of which was intercepted. And by the end of the game, he had completed only 15 of 34 pass attempts. Still, there were some positives, as he passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

Brees was also missing some of his top wide receivers. Michael Thomas isn't playing the final three games of the regular season due to an ankle injury, while Tre'Quan Smith left Sunday's contest with an ankle injury. That left Emmanuel Sanders as New Orleans' only starting receiver available.

Still, it was encouraging to see Brees make some big plays and help keep things close against one of the top teams in the NFL. Once he is 100 percent, that should bode well for the Saints as they take on stronger competition later on.