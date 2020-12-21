Randy Orton vs. Fiend Inferno Match Signals Edgier 2021, More WWE TLC Hot Takes

3 of 4

For all of the complaints fans have with the creative process within WWE, most of them justified, there is no denying the company has made absolute stars out of Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

From the moment they step through the curtain, it is abundantly clear that those two women are stars. Superstars at that. They are on par with the male talent around them because they carry themselves that way. Their presentation, from their look to their in-ring skills and the programs they are presented with by management, elevates them beyond so many others on the show.

Considering the minuscule roles women used to play on the show, it is a welcome change and further proof that the so-called "Women's Revolution" was indeed more than a buzz term.

However, if there is one negative about those two women being placed on such a high pedestal, it is the underwhelming utilization of the women around them.

Case in point, Asuka.

Yes, she had a banner summer. Yes, she was all over Raw and SmackDown and finally got her just due as a major star on the flagship show. There is no denying that. Unfortunately, she was immediately downplayed again Sunday night the moment Flair returned to the ring.

She was beaten down, isolated and in-peril for the majority of the women's tag title match. Her credibility was sacrificed in order to spotlight Flair, rather than using Flair to emphasize Asuka. Sure, the team won the titles and everything was right with the world, but it is hard to ignore the fact that The Empress of Tomorrow looked and felt like an also-ran in the presence of one of WWE's golden children.

Ditto Shayna Baszler, who has had her aura and credibility diminished to the point of no return. Another pin-fall loss, this time to Flair following Natural Selection Sunday night, did her no favors.

It is incredibly admirable that WWE has put in the effort over the last five or so years to elevate two women such as Flair and Banks, not to mention Becky Lynch and Bayley, to the point that they can main event television and pay-per-view believably.

It would mean even more to the overall state of the women's division if they would use those women's undeniable stars to build the rest of the division now, rather than using others to prop up the already towering superstars.