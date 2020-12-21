Cotton Bowl 2020: Full Preview and Predictions for Oklahoma vs. Florida

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The New Year's Six bowl games kick off at the Cotton Bowl on December 30 with a unique matchup between perennial powers from the Big 12 and the SEC.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators will meet at AT&T Stadium for the second time ever in a postseason matchup.

Eleven years ago, the Sooners and Gators met in the 2009 BCS Championship Game, and they were led by a pair of future NFL quarterbacks in Tim Tebow and Sam Bradford.

Kyle Trask and Spencer Rattler could carve out paths to the professional level in the coming years, but first, they will square off in what should be an entertaining affair between the No. 6 and No. 7 teams in the country.

Cotton Bowl Info

Date: Wednesday, December 30

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Preview

Oklahoma and Florida trended in different directions toward the end of the regular season.

The Sooners reeled off seven straight wins and held off the Iowa State Cyclones to win the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Gators were in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth until they were upset by the LSU Tigers. They followed that up with a competitive loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

Both offenses possess plenty of talent around Rattler and Trask. Oklahoma has two running backs with over 400 rushing yards and four wideouts with 20 or more receptions. Florida possesses five receivers with over 20 catches and 200 receiving yards.

The Gators will call on Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes more in the Cotton Bowl since Kyle Pitts declared for the 2021 NFL draft on Sunday.

Florida has experience playing without Pitts, and it should learn from the mistakes committed in the loss to LSU, to deal with his absence better.

Toney can make up for Pitts' big-play threat, while Jacob Copeland, Malik Davis and a few others can step up in larger roles.

Oklahoma's offense hit its stride when running back Rhamondre Stevenson returned to the lineup. Stevenson and Toney could compete for the title of most talented skill position player participating in the Cotton Bowl.

In five games, Stevenson wracked up 479 rushing yards, six scores and an average of 5.8 yards per carry.

While the loaded offensive rosters could make you think a shootout is in store, both defenses are capable of turning in strong performances.

Oklahoma held five of its last six opponents to 21 points or fewer. That reversal in form occurred after the 53-45 quadruple-overtime win over the Texas Longhorns.

Prior to their losses to LSU and Alabama, the Gators held four of six opponents beneath the 20-point threshold.

Florida's defense needs a reset to successfully handle Rattler, Stevenson and Co., and if it turns things around, both offenses could be forced to grind out points.

Prediction

Oklahoma 31, Florida 23

Oklahoma's defense is playing a bit better, and it has been a reliable unit since the start of November.

Since Florida has less than two weeks to make defensive adjustments, it may not put in too many new wrinkles that it can work on to contain Oklahoma's offensive weapons. In a normal season, the Gators would have over 20 days to employ some new schematics for their bowl game.

Toney should be able to break loose for one or two big plays, but the Gators do not have a dynamic rushing attack like Oklahoma possesses.

In the SEC Championship Game, Florida ran for 54 yards, and backup quarterback Emory Jones earned its highest rushing total.

If Oklahoma takes away Toney's impact and Florida struggles at times to play without Pitts, the Sooners could break away with the victory.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

