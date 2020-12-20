Justin Jefferson on Video of Him Cursing at Kirk Cousins: 'I Ain't No Diva'

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

A word of warning to NFL players everywhere: Empty stadiums make it much easier for microphones and television broadcasts to pick up what you are saying on the field.

During Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared to yell out, "F--k, Kirk! Come on, throw the ball," toward quarterback Kirk Cousins following an incomplete pass in the end zone.

Jefferson took to social media after the game to insist the reaction to the incident was blown out of proportion, adding "I ain't no diva."

He yelled out at Cousins in the final minute of the first half when the quarterback rolled out to avoid pressure and threw it too high in the end zone. The Vikings ultimately settled for a field goal during a first half that saw them score just 10 points.

It wasn't all bad news for Jefferson, though, as he broke Randy Moss' franchise record for receptions by a rookie when he hauled in his 70th catch of the year.

He may have snapped the record one catch earlier if Cousins had thrown him the ball.