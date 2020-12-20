    LeBron James on Kyle Kuzma's New Lakers Contract: 'Next Dinner on You for Sure'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates with teammate Los Angeles Kyle Kuzma (0) during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Kyle Kuzma signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension on Sunday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, with a player option for the 2023-24 season. 

    And now LeBron James is expecting a dinner.

    The Los Angeles Lakers superstar—who it should be noted signed a two-year, $85 million extension of his own this offseason—had jokes on Twitter after Kuzma's extension:

    Kuzma's extension was a solid deal for the Lakers, who can keep a nice rotation player at a nice value and at a figure that should make him tradable down the line if the Lakers go star-hunting for a third player next to James and Anthony Davis.

    And apparently, it will be a solid deal for James the next time he and Kuzma go out to dinner, too.

