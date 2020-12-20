LeBron James on Kyle Kuzma's New Lakers Contract: 'Next Dinner on You for Sure'December 20, 2020
Kyle Kuzma signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension on Sunday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, with a player option for the 2023-24 season.
And now LeBron James is expecting a dinner.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar—who it should be noted signed a two-year, $85 million extension of his own this offseason—had jokes on Twitter after Kuzma's extension:
Kuzma's extension was a solid deal for the Lakers, who can keep a nice rotation player at a nice value and at a figure that should make him tradable down the line if the Lakers go star-hunting for a third player next to James and Anthony Davis.
And apparently, it will be a solid deal for James the next time he and Kuzma go out to dinner, too.
