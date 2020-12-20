Bowl Predictions 2020: Projections and Odds for CFP Final and Top Matchups

1 of 2

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

(Note: Predictions in bold)

Capital One Orange Bowl: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State

Two of these games—the Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl—will feature teams that had serious playoff aspirations and instead have to settle for the New Year’s Six. Both Texas A&M and Cincinnati could make an argument as to why they belonged in the playoff, but ultimately, Notre Dame’s win over Clemson earlier this season, even though the Tigers didn’t have Trevor Lawrence, was more impressive. Of note in the Orange Bowl is former Texas coach Mack Brown facing off against ex-Big 12 nemesis Texas A&M. His North Carolina team arguably benefited the most from Notre Dame being kept in the playoff, as they likely would’ve been pushed out of the New Year’s Six altogether if the Irish got bumped.

The Cotton Bowl, which will be the same site where the first national semifinal will be played, features an Oklahoma team that reeled off eight straight wins after losing two of its first three, including a win over then-No. 6 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship. The Sooners will face off with a Florida team coming off consecutive losses to LSU and Alabama, and one that according to head coach Dan Mullen, could lose some its best players who decide to opt out and prepare for the NFL Draft. The Gators had one of the most dynamic offenses in the entire country this season led by quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts, both of whom project as high draft picks.

Whether the Gators have their array of offensive weapons will go a long way in determining how competitive this game is. If they’re missing Trask, Pitts or any combination of starters on that side of the ball, the Gators could be in for a long day.

Of the final two teams, Oregon and Iowa State, the Ducks weren’t even supposed to play in the Pac-12 Championship Game but did because Washington couldn’t field enough players due to COVID issues. The Ducks went on to beat undefeated USC and steal the league’s NY6 berth. Meanwhile, the Cyclones, who finished with three losses, still ended up ahead of unbeaten Coastal Carolina and once-beaten Indiana. It won’t be much of a surprise if Matt Campbell’s squad has a point to prove when these teams face off in Arizona.