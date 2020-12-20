    Kellen Mond: It's a 'Joke' Texas A&M Is Excluded from College Football Playoff

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020
    Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Kellen Mond is not happy that the 8-1 Texas A&M Aggies weren't selected for the College Football Playoff

    On Sunday, the quarterback expressed his frustration at his team's exclusion in favor of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame:

    Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was equally perturbed. 

    "Seven straight SEC wins," he said, per ESPN. "Some schools ain't even playing seven games. I don't care what league you're in. If you're gonna pick the best four teams, we're one of them."

    Alabama and Ohio State were each undefeated and won their respective conferences, making them easy selections. Clemson has one loss, but it came against Notre Dame earlier in the season, without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers also won the ACC title. 

    That left the CFP committee to choose between one-loss Notre Dame, one-loss Texas A&M and undefeated Cincinnati. Selection committee chairman and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said the deciding factor was Notre Dame's having one more Top 25 win than the Aggies. 

    It wasn't exactly a popular decision for a number of reasons after Clemson smoked Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC Championship Game:

    Many of these debates would likely be less heated if college football turned to an eight-team playoff format. Doubling the entrants—including each Power Five winner and the top-ranked non-Power Five school—would also reduce the odds that a deserving team would get snubbed.  

