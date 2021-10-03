49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to Undergo MRI After Suffering Calf Injury vs. Seahawks

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo an MRI after exiting Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a calf injury.

Garoppolo told reporters that he was injured on the opening drive of the game and "tried to gut it out." He noted that he is hopeful that it is just a calf injury and not an Achilles issue:

He added that he is hopeful that the injury will only affect him for "a couple of weeks."

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan had told reporters after the game that he is waiting to find out more regarding the extent of the injury:

"Hopefully Jimmy is not as bad as we think," Shanahan said. "But Trey is here for a reason. We want him to be fully ready, but sometimes you don’t have that luxury."

Garoppolo went 14-of-23 for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half, exiting with the game tied at 7-apiece. Rookie Trey Lance replaced Garoppolo to start the second half and played the remainder of the game, going 9-of-18 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Garoppolo was one of the many 49ers players who dealt with a significant injury in 2020. He originally suffered a high-ankle sprain in a Week 2 win over the New York Jets that caused him to miss the next two games.

After playing in four straight games from Week 5-8, Garoppolo reinjured his ankle in San Francisco's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced his quarterback didn't need surgery, but it was unclear if he would be able to return before the end of the regular season.

Garoppolo wound up sitting out the rest of the year as the Niners finished a disappointing 6-10. They took steps to address their long-term future at quarterback by trading up in the 2021 NFL draft to select North Dakota State star Trey Lance at No. 3 overall.

Despite the presence of Lance, Garoppolo has been San Francisco's starter this season. Entering Sunday, he had thrown for 760 yards, four touchdowns and completed 67.4 percent of his passes through three games.

If Garoppolo is unable to play in Week 5, Lance would likely start after having seen his first extended action this week.

The 49ers have a deep roster that is ready to compete for a playoff spot in the NFC if they can find stable quarterback play. Garoppolo did show himself to be a solid starter during the team's run to the Super Bowl in 2019, but he hasn't been able to stay on the field consistently throughout his career. Now, the team will have to wait and see if he is able to give it a go against the Cardinals.