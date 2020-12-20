    Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: QB Wants out If Jalen Hurts Remains Eagles' Starter

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    Rich Schultz/Associated Press

    Carson Wentz would ask for a trade if he isn't the Philadelphia Eagles' starter for 2021, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts started over Wentz last week versus the New Orleans Saints and will start again Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Wentz is reportedly "not interested" in remaining a backup, and teams are expected to call about a potential trade if he is available.

    His contract still remains a question mark, though, with $33.8 million in dead cap for 2021 if he is traded before June, per Spotrac. The number jumps to $59.2 million if he is released.

    As Schefter noted: "If the Eagles ultimately decide to move on from Wentz, they must make that decision by the second day of the 2021 league year—sometime in mid-March—because on the third day of the league year, his $22 million base salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed and his 2021 roster bonus of $10 million also is paid out."

    Schefter previously reported Philadelphia intends to keep Wentz next season.

    The 27-year-old has proved he can be a high-level quarterback in the past, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he had 33 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. He produced a 98.3 quarterback rating from 2017-19, throwing 81 touchdowns and 21 picks while the Eagles went 25-15 with him under center.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's been a sharp decline in 2020, with Philadelphia struggling to a 3-8-1 record with Wentz at the helm. He has just a 72.8 rating, throwing a league-high 15 interceptions with only 16 touchdown passes.

    Hurts finally got the start in Week 14 and showcased his dual-threat ability in a 24-21 upset win over the Saints.

    It could leave the Eagles with some tough decisions this offseason as Wentz looks for a fresh start.

    Related

      Report: Wentz wants out of Philly if he's Hurts' backup in 2021

      Report: Wentz wants out of Philly if he's Hurts' backup in 2021
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Report: Wentz wants out of Philly if he's Hurts' backup in 2021

      RSN
      via RSN

      Eagles' Carson Wentz wants out in 2021 if relegated to backup duty behind Jalen Hurts, per report

      Eagles' Carson Wentz wants out in 2021 if relegated to backup duty behind Jalen Hurts, per report
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Eagles' Carson Wentz wants out in 2021 if relegated to backup duty behind Jalen Hurts, per report

      Patrik Walker
      via CBSSports.com

      NFL Playoff Picture and Pre-Week 15 Odds

      NFL Playoff Picture and Pre-Week 15 Odds
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      NFL Playoff Picture and Pre-Week 15 Odds

      Keegan Pope
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers: 'I Have a Sour Taste in My Mouth' After Packers' Win vs. Panthers

      Rodgers: 'I Have a Sour Taste in My Mouth' After Packers' Win vs. Panthers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers: 'I Have a Sour Taste in My Mouth' After Packers' Win vs. Panthers

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report