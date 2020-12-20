Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: QB Wants out If Jalen Hurts Remains Eagles' Starter

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Carson Wentz would ask for a trade if he isn't the Philadelphia Eagles' starter for 2021, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts started over Wentz last week versus the New Orleans Saints and will start again Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Wentz is reportedly "not interested" in remaining a backup, and teams are expected to call about a potential trade if he is available.

His contract still remains a question mark, though, with $33.8 million in dead cap for 2021 if he is traded before June, per Spotrac. The number jumps to $59.2 million if he is released.

As Schefter noted: "If the Eagles ultimately decide to move on from Wentz, they must make that decision by the second day of the 2021 league year—sometime in mid-March—because on the third day of the league year, his $22 million base salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed and his 2021 roster bonus of $10 million also is paid out."

Schefter previously reported Philadelphia intends to keep Wentz next season.

The 27-year-old has proved he can be a high-level quarterback in the past, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he had 33 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. He produced a 98.3 quarterback rating from 2017-19, throwing 81 touchdowns and 21 picks while the Eagles went 25-15 with him under center.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's been a sharp decline in 2020, with Philadelphia struggling to a 3-8-1 record with Wentz at the helm. He has just a 72.8 rating, throwing a league-high 15 interceptions with only 16 touchdown passes.

Hurts finally got the start in Week 14 and showcased his dual-threat ability in a 24-21 upset win over the Saints.

It could leave the Eagles with some tough decisions this offseason as Wentz looks for a fresh start.