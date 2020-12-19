    Knicks Rumors: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Waived After Signing Contract in Offseason

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020
    Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) brings the ball up against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Hawks won 122-107. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
    Bob Leverone/Associated Press

    Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's brief tenure with the New York Knicks has reportedly come to an end. 

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Knicks have waived the 27-year-old forward. 

    The Knicks signed Kidd-Gilchrist on Nov. 28. ESPN's Bobby Marks noted the Kentucky alum was expected to offer the team defensive help because of his ability to guard multiple positions. 

    However, head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't use Kidd-Gilchrist in any of New York's four preseason games. The team wrapped up its exhibition schedule on Friday night with a 119-83 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

    Kidd-Gilchrist was selected No. 2 overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Charlotte Bobcats. He was named to the All-Rookie second team in his debut season after averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. 

    After spending nearly eight seasons in Charlotte, Kidd-Gilchrist was waived by the organization in February. He finished the 2019-20 campaign with the Dallas Mavericks, playing sparingly off the bench in 13 games. 

    In 446 career games, Kidd-Gilchrist has averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds on 47.4 percent shooting. 

