Dabo Swinney: 'Crying Shame' If Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Doesn't Win Heisman

College football's politicking season is underway, with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney making the case for Trevor Lawrence to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

Speaking after the Tigers' 34-10 win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, Swinney told reporters it "would be a crying shame" if his star quarterback didn't win the sport's most prestigious award.

"If you watch college football and you don't know that this is the best player in the country, I don't know what you are looking at," Swinney added.

