    Dabo Swinney: 'Crying Shame' If Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Doesn't Win Heisman

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence after Clemson defeated Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    College football's politicking season is underway, with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney making the case for Trevor Lawrence to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy. 

    Speaking after the Tigers' 34-10 win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, Swinney told reporters it "would be a crying shame" if his star quarterback didn't win the sport's most prestigious award. 

    "If you watch college football and you don't know that this is the best player in the country, I don't know what you are looking at," Swinney added.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Trevor Lawrence Dazzles as No. 3 Clemson Beats No. 2 Notre Dame to Win ACC Title

      Trevor Lawrence Dazzles as No. 3 Clemson Beats No. 2 Notre Dame to Win ACC Title
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Trevor Lawrence Dazzles as No. 3 Clemson Beats No. 2 Notre Dame to Win ACC Title

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      CFB's Week 16 Winners and Losers So Far

      🏆 Winner: OU's defense 👎 Loser: USC's offense, Ohio State's comfort ➡️ Check out full winners & losers from championship Saturday

      CFB's Week 16 Winners and Losers So Far
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      CFB's Week 16 Winners and Losers So Far

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Fields May Have Sprained Thumb

      Buckeyes QB says he thinks he might have a sprained thumb, plans to get X-Ray

      Fields May Have Sprained Thumb
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Fields May Have Sprained Thumb

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      No. 10 OU Holds Off No. 6 Iowa State to Win Big 12 Title

      No. 10 OU Holds Off No. 6 Iowa State to Win Big 12 Title
      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 10 OU Holds Off No. 6 Iowa State to Win Big 12 Title

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report