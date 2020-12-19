College Football Playoff Standings: Final Bowl Game Projections

1 of 6

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Myrtle Beach (Dec. 21): North Texas (4-5) vs. Appalachian State (8-3)

Boca Raton (Dec. 22): UCF (6-3) vs. BYU (10-1)

Famous Idaho Potato (Dec. 22): Nevada (6-2) vs. Tulane (6-5)

New Orleans (Dec. 23): Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5)

Montgomery (Dec. 23): Memphis (7-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3)

New Mexico (Dec. 24): Houston (3-4) vs. Hawaii (4-4)

Camellia (Dec. 25): Louisiana (9-1) vs. Buffalo (5-1)

Independence (Dec. 26): Army (9-2) vs. Fresno State (3-3)

First Responder (Dec. 26): UTSA (7-4) vs. Western Michigan (4-2)

Gasparilla (Dec. 26): Liberty (9-1) vs. Boise State (5-2)

LendingTree (Dec. 26): Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4)

Cure (Dec. 26): Coastal Carolina (11-0) vs. UAB (6-3)

Military (Dec. 28): Marshall (7-2) vs. Toledo (4-2)

Arizona (Dec. 31): Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (7-0)

Birmingham (Jan. 1): Tulsa (6-2) vs. Kent State (3-1)

Not much has changed on this tier since our last projection on Tuesday night, but here are a few key developments:

On Friday night, UAB upset Marshall in the C-USA championship and Ball State stunned Buffalo in the MAC title game. Neither league has an explicit pecking order for its bowl assignments, but we've been assuming all season long that the C-USA champion will face the Sun Belt champion (likely in the Cure Bowl) while the MAC champion will draw the MWC champion in the Arizona Bowl. As a result of those two games, we did a little bit of rearranging for those four teams.

Also on Friday, SI's Ross Dellenger reported that Liberty is likely headed to the Gasparilla Bowl. Nothing official on that front yet, but we'll go ahead and put the Flames there. For what it's worth, I had Liberty vs. UCF as the Gasparilla matchup for five consecutive weeks before UCF accepted a bid to the Boca Raton Bowl instead. This has long seemed like a likely destination for the Flames.

On Saturday, San Jose State pulled off a bit of a shocker of its own, improving to 7-0 with a Mountain West championship victory over Boise State. The Spartans were No. 24 in the latest CFP rankings, and they should vault into the Top 20 now. They haven't gotten much national attention, but maybe we can correct that before they play in the Arizona Bowl.

Regarding the Birmingham, Gasparilla and Independence Bowls, which are supposed to include ACC, ACC and Pac-12 teams, respectively, more teams from those conferences opted out of bowl season this week, making it tough/impossible for them to fill these spots.

Unless 2-9 Duke or 1-10 Syracuse goes to a bowl game, there's no chance the ACC can fill its two bowls now that Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech have all opted out. And between opt outs and the Pac-12's ruling that teams must be at least .500 to qualify for a bowl game, Arizona State, Colorado and Oregon are the only teams left standing from that league. And who knows if they'll all want to play in a bowl game?

That's all great news for the Mid-American Conference, which we now have projected for five bowl games. Without those openings, it might have been headed for just three spots in the postseason.