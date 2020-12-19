    Wizards' Thomas Bryant Fined $45K for Contact with Ref vs. Pistons

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 19, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) and Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) scuffle during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant was punished by the NBA for his actions during Thursday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons.

    Bryant was fined $45,000 for "repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a game official," according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

    The 23-year-old earned a technical foul in the third quarter after a run-in with Pistons star Blake Griffin.

    Griffin threw Bryant to the ground, for which he was assessed a flagrant-1 foul, but Bryant's technical foul and fine were a product of his reaction. Griffin laughed off the interaction, but Thomas was held back by Moritz Wagner and an official.

    The Indiana product earned another technical foul 47 seconds later for hanging on the rim after a dunk.

    Bryant finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 29 minutes.

    Griffin had two points, five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes as the Pistons won 97-86.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Thomas Bryant Fined $45K

      Wizards center has been fined for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a game official on Thursday (Shams)

      Thomas Bryant Fined $45K
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Thomas Bryant Fined $45K

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Trade Deadline Deals to Dream About 🤑

      Projecting how the NBA landscape could drastically change next season

      Trade Deadline Deals to Dream About 🤑
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Trade Deadline Deals to Dream About 🤑

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking the Most Overrated NBA Teams 📉

      Squads that have underperformed their expected win totals since 2000

      Ranking the Most Overrated NBA Teams 📉
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Ranking the Most Overrated NBA Teams 📉

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      2020-21 NBA Title Odds: Lakers, Bucks Betting Favorites to Win Championship

      2020-21 NBA Title Odds: Lakers, Bucks Betting Favorites to Win Championship
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2020-21 NBA Title Odds: Lakers, Bucks Betting Favorites to Win Championship

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report