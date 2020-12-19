Wizards' Thomas Bryant Fined $45K for Contact with Ref vs. Pistons

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant was punished by the NBA for his actions during Thursday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons.

Bryant was fined $45,000 for "repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a game official," according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The 23-year-old earned a technical foul in the third quarter after a run-in with Pistons star Blake Griffin.

Griffin threw Bryant to the ground, for which he was assessed a flagrant-1 foul, but Bryant's technical foul and fine were a product of his reaction. Griffin laughed off the interaction, but Thomas was held back by Moritz Wagner and an official.

The Indiana product earned another technical foul 47 seconds later for hanging on the rim after a dunk.

Bryant finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 29 minutes.

Griffin had two points, five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes as the Pistons won 97-86.