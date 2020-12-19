The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 183

0 of 8

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A forgettable year ended in memorable fashion.

The UFC rounded out its 2020 schedule of events with a star-studded, fan-free Fight Night card from its Apex facility in Las Vegas, where no fewer than nine top-10 contenders—including two former champions, Jose Aldo and Anthony Pettis—were on the bout sheet.

The show was so stacked, in fact, that ex-lightweight king Pettis was relegated to the prelim portion for a match against octagonal veteran Alex Morono, who made his 12th UFC appearance.

Meanwhile, Aldo, who held the featherweight title twice before losing to Conor McGregor and Max Holloway and dropping to 135 pounds, stood across from No. 15 bantamweight Marlon Vera in the final support bout for the main event—which featured welterweights Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal.

Holloway, incidentally, will headline the first Fight Night show of 2021 on Jan. 16, a week before McGregor headlines UFC 257 on Jan. 23.

The ESPN+ broadcast table also included a couple ex-champs in Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, who teamed up with blow-by-blow man Brendan Fitzgerald for the live calls while teammate Laura Sanko worked the room with backstage features and interviews.

The Thompson-Neal fight was the 456th at a UFC event in 2020.

"For the UFC it has been a really good year," Cormier said. "In terms of fighting, in terms of in this sport and the bubble that’s been created, it could not have been better. We’re lucky to work for a company that’s willing to lay it all out on the line."

The MMA side of B/R’s combat sports team assumed its requisite fight night position, too, and put together its list of the real winners and losers across 2020’s final competitive go-round, while the boxing side had eyes on a San Antonio ring for the bout between Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith.

Take a look at our collection and drop a significant takeaway strike of your own in the comments.