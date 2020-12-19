John Dorsey Reportedly Hired by Eagles as Consultant Amid GM Rumors

David Richard/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey reportedly was "quietly" hired by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the 2020 NFL season.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Saturday that Dorsey could be a candidate for vacant GM jobs during the offseason or be retained by the Eagles in a full-time capacity:

The 60-year-old Maryland native has 30 seasons of executive experience in the NFL dating back to working as a Green Bay Packers scout in 1991.

He served in other capacities with the Packers, including director of college scouting and director of football operations, in 21 years across two stints with the organization. He also played linebacker for Green Bay from 1984 through 1989.

Dorsey also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, serving as their director of player personnel, for one season in 1999 before his return to the Packers.

The UConn product became a general manager for the first time with the Chiefs in 2013 before getting fired in June 2017. He led the Browns' front office from December 2017 through the end of the 2019 campaign.

Although those teams managed limited success during his tenure, the foundation he laid down helped put both squads on an upward trend.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dorsey drafted Kansas City's offensive foundation—quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce—and drafted Baker Mayfield in Cleveland while acquiring star wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in trades.

Zach Berman of The Athletic provided more information about the role Dorsey has filled with the Eagles:

The Detroit Lions have already started their search for a new GM after firing Bob Quinn in late November, and more vacancies will probably arise following the season.

It sounds like Dorsey, who won two Super Bowl titles during his time in the Packers' front office, could at least receive some interviews for those positions.