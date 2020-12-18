    Kyrie Irving Was 'Cleansing the Energy' by Burning Sage Before Nets-Celtics Game

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 19, 2020

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

    Before facing off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was spotted burning sage. 

    Speaking to reporters after Brooklyn's 113-89 preseason victory, the point guard explained he was "cleansing the energy":

    "Honestly I did it before the first preseason game in Barclays, so every game definitely cleansing the energy in here, make sure we feel good as a team. Don't want to disrespect any other team. Some people think I was doing some ritual stuff before the game, but no, that's just sage from my native culture. Just making sure we cleanse the energy in here and we play well. And I want everybody to stay safe, not just my teammates." 

    Irving's mother, Elizabeth Larson, was born into Standing Rock Sioux tribe before she was adopted. In the summer of 2018, Irving received the Lakota name Hela, which means Little Mountain, from the tribe in a naming ceremony. 

    Irving poured in 17 points with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes on Friday.          

