    Frank Mason III, 76ers Reportedly Agree to Non-Guaranteed Contract

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Frank Mason III (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 109-95.
    Reigning NBA G League MVP Frank Mason III reportedly has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers

    Per Derek Bodner of The Athletic, Mason will sign a non-guaranteed deal with the Sixers.  

    Mason was a standout college player at Kansas from 2013-17. He was named Big 12 Player of the Year as a senior during the 2016-17 season after averaging 20.9 points and 5.2 assists per game. 

    The Sacramento Kings took Mason with the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The Virginia native spent the first two seasons of his career with the organization before being released in July 2019. 

    Mason spent last season in the Milwaukee Bucks organization after signing a two-way contract. He appeared in nine NBA games during the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 6.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting. 

    The bulk of Mason's time last year was spent in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd. The 26-year-old led the league in scoring average with 26.4 points per contest and ranked ninth in three-point percentage (42.5). 

    Daryl Morey, Sixers president of basketball operations, has been remaking the roster with a lot of outside shooters. He's already acquired Seth Curry and Danny Green to help in that regard. 

    Mason is potential high-reward addition to Philadelphia's roster if the shooting touch he displayed in the G League translates to the NBA in 2020-21. 

