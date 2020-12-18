Video: Kyrie Irving Appears to Burn Sage at TD Garden Before Nets vs. Celtics

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving hopes a little bit of sage will keep the bad vibes away.

The Brooklyn Nets guard, making his first appearance at TD Garden since leaving the Celtics, appeared to be burning sage at the arena ahead of Friday night's preseason game:

Irving is certainly a benefactor of the Celtics not hosting fans, given the reaction he would likely receive in Boston. The All-Star went from a beloved franchise fixture who said he wanted his jersey hanging in the rafters to leaving for Boston with few sad to see him go in just a year's span.

It's still unclear what went wrong with Kyrie and the Celtics, though a falling out with his younger teammates likely played a role.

Irving ultimately left Boston to team up with Kevin Durant as one of the least popular Celtics players in recent memory.

The overwhelming odds are that Celtics fans want to show their displeasure with Irving as soon as possible after he played just 20 games in his first season with the Nets, missing both games in Boston because of injury.

Either way, Irving's new pregame routine will hopefully make him more at home playing in his former arena.