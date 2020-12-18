Washington Won't Pursue Bowl Game Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Washington Huskies' football season has come to an end due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement the team won't pursue a bowl game:

The Huskies have been unable to play since their Dec. 5 loss to Stanford due to coronavirus issues in the program. Their regular-season finale against Oregon scheduled for last Saturday was canceled.

Per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times, as of Wednesday, Washington was reporting "25 active positive cases of COVID-19 in its athletic department—14 more than a week ago."

Washington was supposed to play USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, but the team had to withdraw from the game. The conference announced Monday that Oregon would replace the Huskies to play the Trojans.

The Huskies will finish the 2020 season with a 3-1 overall record and winners of the Pac-12 North Division.