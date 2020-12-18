    Washington Won't Pursue Bowl Game Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Empty seats are shown at Husky Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Washington and Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans were not permitted to attend the game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The Washington Huskies' football season has come to an end due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the program. 

    Athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement the team won't pursue a bowl game:

    The Huskies have been unable to play since their Dec. 5 loss to Stanford due to coronavirus issues in the program. Their regular-season finale against Oregon scheduled for last Saturday was canceled. 

    Per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times, as of Wednesday, Washington was reporting "25 active positive cases of COVID-19 in its athletic department—14 more than a week ago."

    Washington was supposed to play USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, but the team had to withdraw from the game. The conference announced Monday that Oregon would replace the Huskies to play the Trojans. 

    The Huskies will finish the 2020 season with a 3-1 overall record and winners of the Pac-12 North Division. 

     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Former Husky quarterback Jacob Sirmon headed to the MAC

      Former Husky quarterback Jacob Sirmon headed to the MAC
      Washington Huskies Football logo
      Washington Huskies Football

      Former Husky quarterback Jacob Sirmon headed to the MAC

      Dawgman.com
      via Dawgman.com

      Huskies pick up local standout Milton Hopkins as a PWO

      Huskies pick up local standout Milton Hopkins as a PWO
      Washington Huskies Football logo
      Washington Huskies Football

      Huskies pick up local standout Milton Hopkins as a PWO

      Dawgman.com
      via Dawgman.com

      Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi to Enter Transfer Portal

      Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi to Enter Transfer Portal
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi to Enter Transfer Portal

      Detroit Free Press
      via Detroit Free Press

      ND May Decline CFP If Families Aren't Allowed

      ND May Decline CFP If Families Aren't Allowed
      College Football logo
      College Football

      ND May Decline CFP If Families Aren't Allowed

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report