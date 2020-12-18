Early National Signing Day 2020: Day 3 Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Source: 247Sports

College football's early signing period continued on Friday with some notable recruits announcing where they will be playing in 2021.

Most of the action was done when the signing period officially opened on Wednesday, but there's so much talent around the country still available that can make a huge difference for any football program.

Here's the latest recruiting roundup based on Friday's developments.

2021 Recruiting Class Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. LSU

4. Georgia



5. Clemson

6. Oregon

7. Texas A&M

8. Notre Dame

9. Oklahoma

10. Florida

11. Miami

12. Michigan

13. USC

14. North Carolina

15. Tennessee

Full rankings available on 247Sports

Notre Dame's on-field success in 2020 seems to be paying significant dividends on the recruiting trail. Head coach Brian Kelly and his staff were able to flip LSU commit Khari Gee on Friday.

"I am committed and have signed to University of Notre Dame," Gee told Mike Singer of Rivals.com. "The main reasons I chose Notre Dame are the high academic and athletic standards that they have at the university."

Gee gave LSU a verbal commitment in May, but speculation about his destination picked up when he didn't sign a letter of intent this week.

Per 247Sports composite rankings, Gee is a 3-star prospect and 27th-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class.

Even though LSU lost one player it was counting on next season, the defending national champions hardly had a bad day. Defensive end Bryce Langston committed to the Tigers on Friday evening:

Langston is the best player, based on star ratings, who committed on Friday. The Florida native is a 4-star talent and No. 12 strong-side defensive end, per 247Sports composite rankings.

According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Langston is LSU's 15th commit from the ESPN 300 for next season.

This has been a rough season in Baton Rouge, as the Tigers enter their final game with a 4-5 record. They did salvage things last week with a 37-34 upset win over Florida. Head coach Ed Orgeron continues to amass talent and should be back in title contention next year.

UCLA dipped into SEC territory to add running back Deshun Murrell.

Currently attending Bibb County High School in Centreville, Alabama, Murrell is a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

Head coach Chip Kelly hasn't made the immediate impact on UCLA that the program hoped for when he was hired in November 2017. The Bruins have gone 10-20 over the past three seasons, so there's still work for him, along with his staff, to do to turn things around.

It's been a quiet recruiting season for Kelly, but Murrell joins a group that includes high-ceiling athlete Devin Kirkwood.

While Kirkwood will likely end up playing in the secondary, Murrell can be a foundation piece on the offense with Brittain Brown and Demetric Felton graduating after this season.