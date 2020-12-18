Lakers Picked to Win NBA Title, Giannis to Win MVP Award in 2020-21 GM Survey

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A survey of NBA general managers found a staggering 81 percent believe the Los Angeles Lakers will repeat as champions at the end of the 2020-21 season.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com provided results from the outlet's 19th annual GM survey, with the Lakers' title prediction percentage ranking third in history behind only the Golden State Warriors' teams of 2017-18 (93 percent) and 2018-19 (87 percent).

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was predicted to win his third straight Most Valuable Player Award by 32 percent of the voters. The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (21 percent) and the Lakers' tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis (18 percent each) were the next highest vote-getters.

