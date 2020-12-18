    Lakers Picked to Win NBA Title, Giannis to Win MVP Award in 2020-21 GM Survey

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, rear, and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo. Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed the terms of Davis' pending free agent deal to The Associated Press on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. One day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23, Davis committed to the Lakers through the 2024-25 season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    A survey of NBA general managers found a staggering 81 percent believe the Los Angeles Lakers will repeat as champions at the end of the 2020-21 season.

    John Schuhmann of NBA.com provided results from the outlet's 19th annual GM survey, with the Lakers' title prediction percentage ranking third in history behind only the Golden State Warriors' teams of 2017-18 (93 percent) and 2018-19 (87 percent).

    The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was predicted to win his third straight Most Valuable Player Award by 32 percent of the voters. The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (21 percent) and the Lakers' tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis (18 percent each) were the next highest vote-getters.

                     

