College Football Playoff 2020: Full Bowl Predictions for Biggest Matchups

There is playing great football, and then there is the level Alabama has been at this season.

The Crimson Tide have soared above their competition in the SEC and made a strong case to be the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff.

Nick Saban's team has three double-digit victories over Top 25 teams, and it scored at least 40 points in nine of its 10 games.

Saturday night's SEC Championship Game could be more of a coronation for the Crimson Tide as the kings of the conference again instead of a battle between them and the Florida Gators.

Saban is 8-1 in the conference title clash. His only loss came in 2008 to Florida, when Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow led the Gators.

There is always a chance Alabama plays beneath its high level, but it has displayed no let up over the 10-game SEC campaign, and it is facing a Florida team with little to play for after its playoff aspirations were dashed by an upset loss to the LSU Tigers in Week 15.

Notre Dame appears to be in decent shape to make its second playoff in three years as long as it plays a close game with Clemson.

The Fighting Irish are playing an improved Tigers team, with signal-caller Trevor Lawrence back in the fold. Clemson's defense has improved in the past two games by holding each of its opponents under 20 points.

Clemson has not allowed an ACC Championship Game opponent to score more than 20 points since 2016.

Notre Dame could end that run of defensive dominance, but it may not be able to keep up with Lawrence and Co. if the Clemson defense makes a few stops that it could not get in the first meeting between the programs November 7.

If Notre Dame possesses a resume with one loss by a close margin to a Clemson team it has beaten this season, it could be hard for the committee to drop it three spots and out of the top four.

The other factor playing into the committee's decision may be Texas A&M's early-season loss to Alabama. There may be a preference to put Notre Dame in a fresh matchup with Alabama instead of a SEC West rematch with a potentially predictable result.