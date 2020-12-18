    Kawhi Leonard: Johnny Wilkes' Clippers Allegations Have 'Nothing to Do with Me'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard denied that an alleged agreement between Johnny Wilkes and team consultant Jerry West played a role in his 2019 free-agent decision.

    "Not at all. That has nothing to do with me," Leonard told reporters after Thursday night's preseason loss to the Utah Jazz. "I'm from L.A., and I grew up here my whole life. Out here people try to find any way to get some money, but he probably won't be the last."

    ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported Wilkes, who said he's close to Leonard and best friends with Dennis Robertson, the four-time All-Star's uncle, filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking $2.5 million from West for helping the Clippers complete the signing last year.

    The lawsuit, which has also led to an NBA investigation into the claims, alleged Wilkes provided West with information to help convince Leonard to sign with the Clippers and worked as an intermediary with Robertson throughout the process, per Youngmisuk.

    Wilkes said in court documents the team offered Robertson a home in Southern California and to cover his travel expenses, while Clippers owner Steve Ballmer promised to create a $100 million marketing campaign around Leonard, according to the ESPN report.

    Youngmisuk noted the Clippers could face a $10 million fine and a loss of draft picks if the allegations are substantiated during the NBA investigation.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    West, who joined the Clippers organization in 2017, denied any wrongdoing.

    "I deny engaging in any improper conduct in connection with the signing of Kawhi Leonard," the Hall of Fame point guard told TMZ Sports.

    Leonard signed a three-year, $103.1 million contract with Los Angeles in July 2019. He's heading into the final guaranteed season of that deal, which includes a player option for the 2021-22 campaign.

    The Clippers fell short of expectations during his first year with the organization, getting eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets after blowing a 3-1 series lead.

    L.A. tips off the new season when it faces the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

    Related

      Gordon: Christian Wood Similar to AD

      Eric Gordon praised Christian Wood's ability to shoot and play above the rim: 'He's similar to like, an Anthony Davis'

      Gordon: Christian Wood Similar to AD
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Gordon: Christian Wood Similar to AD

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Would 76ers Regret Trading Simmons for Harden?

      With James Harden rumors heating up, @AndrewDBailey breaks down the situation for Philly ➡️

      Would 76ers Regret Trading Simmons for Harden?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Would 76ers Regret Trading Simmons for Harden?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Ballmer Talks Difficulty of Firing 'Mentor' Doc Rivers

      Ballmer Talks Difficulty of Firing 'Mentor' Doc Rivers
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Ballmer Talks Difficulty of Firing 'Mentor' Doc Rivers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Morey Shuts Down Simmons Buzz

      76ers president to Shams after latest report: 'We are not trading Ben Simmons—he is an important part of our future'

      Morey Shuts Down Simmons Buzz
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Morey Shuts Down Simmons Buzz

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report