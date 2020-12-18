Kawhi Leonard: Johnny Wilkes' Clippers Allegations Have 'Nothing to Do with Me'

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard denied that an alleged agreement between Johnny Wilkes and team consultant Jerry West played a role in his 2019 free-agent decision.

"Not at all. That has nothing to do with me," Leonard told reporters after Thursday night's preseason loss to the Utah Jazz. "I'm from L.A., and I grew up here my whole life. Out here people try to find any way to get some money, but he probably won't be the last."

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported Wilkes, who said he's close to Leonard and best friends with Dennis Robertson, the four-time All-Star's uncle, filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking $2.5 million from West for helping the Clippers complete the signing last year.

The lawsuit, which has also led to an NBA investigation into the claims, alleged Wilkes provided West with information to help convince Leonard to sign with the Clippers and worked as an intermediary with Robertson throughout the process, per Youngmisuk.

Wilkes said in court documents the team offered Robertson a home in Southern California and to cover his travel expenses, while Clippers owner Steve Ballmer promised to create a $100 million marketing campaign around Leonard, according to the ESPN report.

Youngmisuk noted the Clippers could face a $10 million fine and a loss of draft picks if the allegations are substantiated during the NBA investigation.

West, who joined the Clippers organization in 2017, denied any wrongdoing.

"I deny engaging in any improper conduct in connection with the signing of Kawhi Leonard," the Hall of Fame point guard told TMZ Sports.

Leonard signed a three-year, $103.1 million contract with Los Angeles in July 2019. He's heading into the final guaranteed season of that deal, which includes a player option for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Clippers fell short of expectations during his first year with the organization, getting eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets after blowing a 3-1 series lead.

L.A. tips off the new season when it faces the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.