Early National Signing Day 2020: Top Unsigned Recruits After Initial Commitments

Photo credit: 247Sports

While a majority of top high school prospects signed letters of intent during Wednesday's Early National Signing Day, this is plenty of elite talent still uncommitted.

Two of the top three players in the nation, per 247Sports composite rankings, are yet to make a decision about their future and several other 4- and 5-star prospects are still on the board for coaching staffs.

These players can help shape the landscape of college football for future seasons, creating plenty of drama over the next few weeks as the top prospects decide their future.

Here are the top players still unsigned as the early signing period draws to a close.

Top Uncommitted Players (247Sports rankings)

Korey Foreman, DE (No. 1): Deciding between Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and USC

Video Play Button Videos you might like

J.T. Tuimoloau, DE (No. 3): Deciding between Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington

Tristan Leigh, OT (No. 11): Deciding between Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma

Terrence Lewis, ILB (No. 16): Deciding between Tennessee and Maryland

Camar Wheaton, RB (No. 26): Deciding between Alabama and Oklahoma

LJ Johnson, RB (No. 40): Deciding between LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M

Tywone Malone, DT (No. 61): Deciding between Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Rutgers, Texas A&M and USC

Bryce Foster, OG (No. 72): Deciding between Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas

Ceyair Wright, ATH (No. 77): Deciding between USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan and Arizona State

Brian Thomas Jr., WR (No. 79): Deciding between Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M

Korey Foreman

The top overall prospect in the nation, Korey Foreman's decision will play a significant role in evaluating the 2021 class.

The 6'4", 265-pound defensive end has excellent size and strength to be an immediate contributor for some college team. The physicality jumps out with his quickness off the line, but he also has advanced technique that could help him become an elite pass-rusher and quality run-stopper.

There remains plenty of uncertainty about his recruitment, however, with several top programs still having a good chance of landing a commitment.

USC is one of the top choices as the local school for the California native, but last year's national champions LSU is also a top possibility. Greg Biggins of CBS Sports provided a breakdown of Foreman's recruitment:

He will announce his decision on Jan. 2 and much of the college football world will be holding its breath waiting.

J.T. Tuimoloau

While some rate Korey Foreman highly, others believe J.T. Tuimoloau is the top player available in 2021.

The defensive end from Washington is a physical player, already measuring at 6'4½" and 277 pounds. He knows how to use his size to overpower opposing linemen, penetrating into the backfield and blowing up plays on a regular basis.

Adding in his athleticism that could allow him to line up in multiple spots across the defense, Tuimoloau has a lot of upside.

Though he didn't announce his future school Wednesday, he did narrow his decision to five:

There is certainly a Pac-12 feel to his finalists with Washington, Oregon and USC all having a chance to sign Tuimoloau, but the other programs might have an even better shot. Alabama and Ohio State are always competing for national championships and it could be enough to convince the elite player to join.

Considering how many Buckeyes and Crimson Tide players have gone to the NFL in recent years, especially on the defensive line, either one could be a good home for Tuimoloau.

Tristan Leigh

A long frame and great athleticism could give Tristan Leigh as much upside as anyone in the class.

The offensive tackle is currently 6'5", 270 pounds but could be even better if he adds more weight and strength. In the meantime, he uses his technique and quickness to take care of business on the offensive line.

There are still a lot of possibilities for Leigh, who is listed some of the top teams in college football among his finalists.

The experts are also split, with Oklahoma, LSU and Clemson all considered options among 247Sports analysts in their crystal ball predictions.

The Virginia native will try to make a decision on where he can develop the best and reach his upside as a future first-round draft pick.

Terrence Lewis

Most projections for Terrence Lewis coming into the week were for the linebacker to end up at Auburn, but he released a surprising final two of Tennessee and Maryland.

The narrowed finalists came after Auburn fired Gus Malzahn and it seems Lewis didn't want to wait to see what the future held for the Tigers.

The key for Tennessee has been the dedication while recruiting him regardless of where things appeared to stand.

"They said that they are going to still recruit me until the end," Lewis said, per Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. "They aren't giving up on me. They still hit me up every day, especially [Brian Niedermeyer]. That's my guy."

Lewis also has a personal connection to Maryland assistant Brian Williams, who could help the Terps.

In either situation, it's likely the Florida native sees some early playing time for a team that needs a lot of help defensively. Lewis is considered the No. 1 inside linebacker in the class and could be a multi-year starter at the next level.

He is expected to announce his decision on Jan. 2.