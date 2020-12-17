UFC's Tyron Woodley Discusses Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather, More in B/R AMA

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley is a former UFC champion with four title defenses to his name, though he's also lost his last three fights as the competition in his division has stiffened.

On Thursday, Woodley participated in a B/R AMA, answering questions from how Logan and Jake Paul might fare in the Octagon against him—and how Logan Paul might do against Floyd Mayweather Jr.—to some of his more bizarre fan interactions and the toughest fight of his career.

@realalexlarsen: How long would one of the Paul brothers last in the cage with you?

Probably a round or two. They're athletes so you gotta give them some credit.

@SportFanBeast: Who do you have winning the Paul vs. Mayweather fight?

Mayweather. I think Logan has a great opportunity and he's genius for the way he set it up. No matter your size and how much you want it, there are a lot of world-class fighters that have really wanted to beat Mayweather and that wasn't enough.

@IWillFollow: Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?

One horse-sized duck, that would look funny as hell. I used to be a fan of this movie Howard The Duck.

@SportFanBeast: What is the weirdest sports fan interaction you had?

That old school urinal that looks like a sink, this guy was trying to have a full MMA convo with me while we are peeing. A close second would be when a guy was in the stall next to me and he asked what time it is. What does it matter! You can't stop until you're done!

@Jrizzo0625: Do you feel that not having a crowd has impacted you in a negative way?

No, I think not having a crowd is less stress and less pressure. Technically I took a couple lessons over the new no crowd system but I enjoy it.

@sa12: Who is the toughest fighter you have ever fought against?

Nathan Coy. Just because I lost a fight it doesn't mean it was the hardest. I brought my best and he brought it.

@LOGAN316: Who is one fighter that you would want to fight again?

Everybody I lost to. I can't believe I lost to those guys. Three of those fights I wasn't really myself. One fight I was doing really well and then I got knocked out. I fought hard.

@DekeGeek: What's the most effective workout?

Probably running, I don't like it but it’s the most effective one.

@BoxBoxx: What’s the most important piece of information a coach gave you during a fight?

You losing, you gotta knock that person out.

@Buckeyeboy9: If you could be a professional in any other sport besides fighting, what would it be?

Football, probably be a good d-back. I wanted to play football in college because I used to play. I'm a Rams guy because of St Louis. I got a lot of homies on Cleveland—Odell [Beckham Jr.], [David] Njoku.

@Selrahc91: What does 2021 hold for you as a fighter and as a businessman?

Man as a fighter just getting back on a good foot and fighting often. Staying injury-free so I can continue to fight more. Business-wise TV show, music, movies I'm gonna bring my podcast Morning Wood back into the mix. So, a lot of different stuff.

@JagVols: What got you into becoming a fighter?

I was fighting my whole life. Sports gave me a positive way to stay out of trouble. I got to a point where I started training and wrestling at the collegiate level and then I just started putting it all into one thing.

@OkorolsRoy: What's it like being in movies?

It's a different process. I am like a blue or a purple belt in movies now so I just enjoy a new challenge and try to learn something.

@thedudez: If you ran the UFC what would be the first thing you would change?

I would utilize cameras that help out with judging so the fans can judge who they think won in real time. I would put a few less fights on the cards and give more time to judge the cards so we can get a better judgment. Because it's life or death for most of us.

@DaOne14: What is your motivation to continue to fight in the UFC?

Just legacy. I got a clear sight of how I want to finish the sport, that motivation and being victorious in fighting.

@Andrewt20: Who are you trying to fight next?

I don't know. I'm looking at some cool unique fights that excite me. I don't know exactly yet but something exciting for the fans that will really make me want to get in there.

@Donk25: What's the worst injury you had while fighting?

I tore my cartilage in a fight. It's the most instant pain I've ever been in. I've broken my foot during a fight, but that pain was so sharp and I didn't want to give up. When you feel that pain it’s hard to do anything normal.

@drod89: Which techniques do you think are most effective in the Octagon?

Jab, we don't utilize that much but it can keep people away. If someone has a good combination it can keep people away from you.

@TristannHuyett: Is life easier with such a dope name?

I appreciate that! I didn't even know I had a dope name! Life is what you make it and I try to make life as dope as possible. If you around me, you're gonna have some good memories. I'm gonna make a lasting impression whether you date me or it's my friends or my homies—I wanna make as many moments and memories as I can, so when I finally slow down and stop I can look back and be like, 'Man, I kinda had a lit life.' I protect my peace and protect my mind space. I wake up in the morning and listen to Gucci Mane and Bruno Mars. I always wanna be very mindful of how blessed I am that I'm my own boss. Make every day a good day and create as many, 'Remember that time when?' moments as possible.