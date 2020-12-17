Giants' James Bradberry Put on Reserve/COVID-19 List as High-Risk Close Contact

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry was moved to the league's reserve/COVID-19 list after it was determined that he was a high-risk close contact of someone who has tested positive for the virus, the team announced Thursday.

The team said the person who tested positive for the virus is not a member of the Giants organization.

As a result of the timing of the contact, Bradberry will not play on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

