    Giants' James Bradberry Put on Reserve/COVID-19 List as High-Risk Close Contact

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 17, 2020

    New York Giants defensive back James Bradberry is pictured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. The Giants won 17-12. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry was moved to the league's reserve/COVID-19 list after it was determined that he was a high-risk close contact of someone who has tested positive for the virus, the team announced Thursday.

    The team said the person who tested positive for the virus is not a member of the Giants organization. 

    As a result of the timing of the contact, Bradberry will not play on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns

            

