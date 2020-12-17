Heat Trade Rumors: James Harden's Fit with Team Met with 'Serious Skepticism'

Gaston De Cardenas/Associated Press

The Miami Heat reportedly harbor "serious skepticism" about whether Houston Rockets superstar James Harden would fit within their culture of "discipline and dirty work."

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Thursday one NBA executive views the Heat as a possible contender for a Harden trade because "you can never put anything past" team president Pat Riley, but the 2017-18 MVP's "recent antics" may lead the front office to steer clear.

"Jimmy Butler was one thing," Amick wrote. "But this—especially if it came at the cost of Tyler Herro—would be quite another."

Harden's tenure with the Rockets, which began in 2012, has come under the microscope as he remains the target of trade rumors heading into the 2020-21 season.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Wednesday the team's philosophy in recent years could be summed up by the phrase, "Whatever James wants." This includes everything from giving him days off to go party in Las Vegas and allowing him to set the travel and practice schedules, to making roster moves based off his recommendations.

Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle noted Harden missed the start of Rockets' training camp because he was attending birthday parties for rapper Lil Baby in Atlanta and Vegas. The eight-time All-Star said he worked out with personal trainers throughout that time.

The 31-year-old Los Angeles native wouldn't say whether he's formally requested a trade, though.

"Right now, I'm focused on being here," Harden said Wednesday. "Today was good, yesterday felt really good being out there for the first time since the bubble. I hadn't really had an opportunity to do a lot of five-on-five work, but for my first time being out there, I think I felt pretty good."

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week the Heat were joined by the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers as preferred destinations for the three-time scoring champion.

The Rockets aren't looking to move their best player at a reduced price, though. They're seeking a "mammoth package" that includes a budding star, which is why Herro's name was likely brought into the rumor mill, and a king's ransom of draft picks, per Charania.

Despite the endless stream of rumors, and the Rockets' previous trade of Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards, there's been nothing so far to suggest a Harden blockbuster deal is imminent. He's got two guaranteed seasons left on his four-year, $171.1 million contract.

Houston is scheduled to open the regular season next Wednesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Toyota Center.