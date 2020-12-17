    James Harden Trade Rumors: NBA Execs 'Extremely Skeptical' of Possible Nets Move

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    People working in the NBA are doubtful that James Harden's dream of playing alongside Kevin Durant will come to fruition.

    Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, executives from rival teams "have grown extremely skeptical" that Harden will be traded to the Brooklyn Nets

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Despite Big Contracts Kicking In, Nets ‘Pieces’ Will Still Have to Sacrifice

      Despite Big Contracts Kicking In, Nets ‘Pieces’ Will Still Have to Sacrifice
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Despite Big Contracts Kicking In, Nets ‘Pieces’ Will Still Have to Sacrifice

      Net Income
      via NetsDaily

      Report: NBA Stars Texted Giannis 📱

      Giannis showed Bucks ownership texts he got from other star players 'who appeared to be beginning their pitch'

      Report: NBA Stars Texted Giannis 📱
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Stars Texted Giannis 📱

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Gives $2M in Grants to Support Black Community

      NBA Gives $2M in Grants to Support Black Community
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Gives $2M in Grants to Support Black Community

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Clippers' Ballmer, Kings' Ranadive Voted Best, Worst Governors by NBA Insiders

      Clippers' Ballmer, Kings' Ranadive Voted Best, Worst Governors by NBA Insiders
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Clippers' Ballmer, Kings' Ranadive Voted Best, Worst Governors by NBA Insiders

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report