James Harden Trade Rumors: NBA Execs 'Extremely Skeptical' of Possible Nets Move

People working in the NBA are doubtful that James Harden's dream of playing alongside Kevin Durant will come to fruition.

Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, executives from rival teams "have grown extremely skeptical" that Harden will be traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

