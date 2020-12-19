Bears' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 15

0 of 4

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have experienced the most topsy-turvy season in the NFL in 2020, yet they still remain in playoff contention into Week 15.

Granted, they are hanging on by a thread, but the opportunity to get in the postseason is still possible. The Bears' 36-7 win over the Texans not only saw them discover something called "offense," but it boosted their playoff odds from 12 percent to 19 percent, per the New York Times' playoff projection tool.

Mitchell Trubisky emerged with the best game from a Bears quarterback all season. He outproduced Deshaun Watson with 267 yards and three touchdowns, while the Bears defense sacked Watson six times and held him to just 219 yards and a touchdown through the air.

After a 5-1 start to the season, the Bears' playoff hopes had seemingly vanished in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Now an all-important matchup with the Vikings looms, as the loser will likely be eliminated from the race. If Chicago wins, their odds will be boosted to somewhere in the 40 percent range, per the projection tool.

It's a reason for optimism in a season that has been chaotic for the Bears, oftentimes in the worst ways.

Still, even a win against the Vikings won't have the Bears sitting pretty by itself. There are some other things that could happen that will help them in their quest to go from the ninth seed to that coveted final playoff spot.

Here's a rundown of the games Bears fans should be watching and who they will want to win those games.