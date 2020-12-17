Early National Signing Day 2020: List of 5-Star Recruits Heading to Each School

0 of 2

As is customary around every national signing period, college football coaches around the country will talk about how recruiting ranks—and especially the number of stars next to a prospect’s name—don’t matter. And as always, they’ll be wrong.

On an individual level, recruiting rankings might not be the best predictor of a player’s success. Numerous things factor into how good a prospect ends up being, and oftentimes, underrated ones outperform players who ranked ahead of them. But the aggregate is a different story altogether.

Translation: The more blue-chip prospects a school recruits, the more conference and national titles it wins. The top five teams in 247Sports recruiting rankings—Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU and Clemson—have appeared in or won the College Football Playoff National Championship in the past six years. They also consistently draw the most five-star prospects into their programs.

In the 2021 class, that quintet signed 19 of the 29 available five-star prospects, and over the last five years, have combined to sign 88 of the 156 (56.1 percent) five-stars. The next five closest teams have combined to sign 27 in that same period. And in the last two recruiting cycles, that gap has grown even further with those five schools signing 38 of 61 five-star prospects (62.3 percent).

And despite not winning a national title during that period, Georgia actually leads all schools with 23 five-stars, while Alabama is just behind with 21. The Crimson Tide are still in contention for the No. 1 overall player in this year’s class, defensive end J.T. Tuimolaou, who is reportedly down to Alabama and Ohio State.

Below is where every five-star prospect that has signed is headed. Still unsigned are DE Korey Foreman (No. 1 overall), DE J.T. Tuimalaou (No. 3), OT Tristan Leigh (No. 11), LB Terrence Lewis (No. 16) and RB Camar Wheaton (No. 26)





