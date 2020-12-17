WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling Stars Who Have Made the Biggest Jump in 2020

15 of 15

At the beginning of 2020, Deonna Purrazzo was an afterthought on the NXT roster.

She was a significant signing at the Performance Center but had been left behind as others found success on television. A squash match against Nia Jax just 24 hours after WrestleMania 36 wasn't enough to feed her desire for more.

On April 15, she was released from her contract with WWE and made the jump to Impact, where she immediately became the star she knew she could be. The Virtuosa targeted the Knockouts Championship, defeating Jordynne Grace for the gold at Slammiversary and retaining it in subsequent rematches.

Purrazzo quickly became the face of women's wrestling in Impact, battling everyone from Grace to Kylie Rae to Su Yung. Her in-ring work backed up every braggadocious claim that she was the best wrestler in the world and her partnership with Kimber Lee gave her a fun dynamic to play off.

Now under a long-term contract with Impact, the 26-year-old will be the measuring stick for all other women to judge themselves by. A two-time Knockouts champion already, do not be surprised to see her win that title many more times as she leaves her imprint in the promotion's record books.

She's damn good, and the fact that she went somewhere to find creative and professional satisfaction is an indictment on WWE and its booking process.