Didi Gregorius Confirms Reds Contract Talks Amid Free-Agency Rumors

Didi Gregorius has been in contact with the Cincinnati Reds through his agent and is "open to anything," the shortstop told host Lance McAlister of 700 WLW radio.

Gregorius originally signed as a free agent with Cincinnati in 2007 after a Reds scout saw the Netherlands native playing in a tournament at The Hague a year earlier. A logjam in the Reds infield, however, kept him from sticking in the major leagues with the team that brought him to the United States.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported December 2 that shortstop is a "priority" for Cincinnati this winter.

Gregorius signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies last year after spending the previous five seasons with the New York Yankees.

The 30-year-old slashed .284/.339/.488 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 60 games with the Phillies before returning to free agency. That would be a significant upgrade over the Reds' shortstop in 2020, Freddy Galvis, who slashed .220/.308/.404 with 16 RBI and had his 2020 club option declined.

Spotrac.com estimates Gregorius' market value at $10.3 million per year.

As Heyman noted, the Reds expect shortstop prospect Jose Garcia to reach the majors in the "not-too-distant-future," which is likely to play a role in any negotiations with Gregorius.

Garcia, 22, is the No. 6-rated prospect in Cincinnati's farm system who has already impressed scouts since coming over from Cuba.

Per MLB Pipeline:

"After a slow start in 2018, he's been as advertised from their scouting and showing what he can do both offensively and defensively.

"Turning 22 as the 2020 season begins, Garcia is already viewed as someone who has a chance to become an everyday Major League shortstop. He has more than enough arm, enough range, above-average athleticism and plenty of agility for a bigger prospect. Garcia isn't known for taking plays off but has occasionally lost focus on the field. Standing at 6-foot-2, he could eventually add strength and weight from his current 175 pounds to between 200-215 pounds."

A number of likely cheaper options at shortstop remain on the free-agent market, including Ehire Adrianza and JT Riddle, should the Reds find themselves looking for a stopgap until Garcia's arrival.