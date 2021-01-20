    Drew Brees Played Entire 2020 Saints Season with Shoulder, Foot Injuries

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 20, 2021

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees played the 2020 season with multiple injuries, according to an Instagram post from his wife, Brittany.

    Those ailments included a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder, a torn fascia in his foot, 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung. 

    Brees, 42, previously missed five weeks this season due to his rib and lung injuries. In the meantime, Taysom Hill took over as the Saints' starter until Brees was healthy enough to run back out onto the field. 

    The veteran went 9-3 in 12 starts this year while passing for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. 

    Despite having Hill and Jameis Winston behind him on the depth chart, Brees was able to hold onto his job and lead the Saints to an NFC South title before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. It's unclear if that will ultimately become the final NFL game of his career. 

    If so, he gutted it out through injuries that may have kept him off the field for longer at a different point in his career. 

    The 13-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion gave his team all he had and then some. 

