Junior College Signing Day 2020: Top Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Photo credit: 247Sports

The top junior college players in football found new homes Wednesday for the start of the early signing period.

Though the high school recruits get the most attention on National Signing Day, there is significant talent coming out of JuCo with teams finding impact players all over the field.

Last year's No. 1 player, Perrion Winfrey, emerged as a reliable starter at nose tackle for Oklahoma this season. Mississippi State has gotten contributions from both receiver Malik Heat and defensive end Jordan Davis this year.

More help could be on the way in 2021 with several quality players available from the junior college rankings. Here is the latest news from signing day.

1. Diwun Black, OLB, Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C: Committed to Florida

2. De'Jahn Warren, CB, Lackawanna C.C.: Committed to Jackson State

Video Play Button Videos you might like

3. Tiyon Evans, RB, Hutchinson C.C.: Committed to Tennessee

4. Khyree Jackson, CB, East Mississippi C.C.: Committed to Alabama

5. Jadarrius Perkins, CB, Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C: Uncommitted

6. Jordan Moko, OT, Snow College: Uncommitted

7. Quentin Moore, TE, Independence C.C.: Committed to Washington

8. CJ Moore, WR, Iowa Central C.C.: Committed to Washington State

9. Jamond Gordon, DT, East Mississippi C.C.: Committed to Ole Miss

10. Deyavie Hammond, OG, Independence C.C.: Committed to Florida

Full rankings available at 247Sports.com.

Deion Sanders Steals Top Commit

Jackson State made a splash by hiring Deion Sanders as the team's head coach and the Hall of Famer is already making an impact for the football program.

Former Georgia commit De'Jahn Warren made a surprising flip to Jackson State Wednesday, looking to help build up the HBCU program:

It's been part of a busy recruiting effort heading into next season:

Several former NFL stars have already taken notice of Sanders' efforts:

Warren is a 4-star cornerback considered the No. 2 JuCo prospect in the 2021 class. At 6'0", 175 pounds, he has the size to get on the field early and the talent to make a difference for Jackson State as soon as he enrolls.

Though it's not often a prospect decides to play for a team in the SWAC over a perennial national title contender in Georgia, it's also a rare opportunity to get first-hand coaching from one of the best cornerbacks of his generation.

Sanders has gotten the attention of recruits and will hope this leads to success on the field.

Florida Gets Key Upgrades

This has already been an impressive season for Florida but Dan Mullen continues to add talent to the roster with a recruiting class that currently ranks No. 8 in the nation, per 247Sports.

Junior college players play a significant role in this ranking, including the No. 1 player in the country in Diwun Black.

The linebacker initially signed with the Gators out of high school in 2019 but went to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College instead. The team is still likely excited for him to join the roster based on his athleticism and versatility:

Mullen also discussed the addition Wednesday:

Black has a chance to be a key player right away with his ability to both play in coverage and rush the passer, giving him value for a defense that needs help to compete with the best teams in the SEC.

On the other side of the ball, 3-star guard Deyavie Hammond could also compete for a role in 2021 while adding significant size on the offensive line at 6'3", 330 pounds.

After winning the SEC East in 2020, Florida appears to be just getting started.

Next Big Star for Tennessee?

Tennessee knows how to recruit out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and Tiyon Evans could be the next in a line of talented playmakers for the Volunteers:

Alvin Kamara was more well known after beginning his college career at Alabama, while Cordarrelle Patterson was an All-American at the JuCo level. Evans hasn't gotten as good of a chance to make a name for himself with Hutchinson not playing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The talent is still there, totaling 8.8 rushing yards per carry with nine touchdowns as a freshman in 2019.

At 5'9", 210 pounds, he is a physical runner with enough breakaway speed to make him a dangerous player at the next level.

Tennessee certainly needs playmakers on offense after ranking 104th in the nation in points per game in 2020 on the way to a 3-6 record. Evans—who first committed to the Volunteers in April before decommitting and then reaffirming his commitment in November—could be exactly what the team needs in 2021 and beyond.