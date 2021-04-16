4-Star PG Dylan Andrews Commits to UCLA over Arizona, Kansas, UNC, More

Source: 247Sports.com

The UCLA Bruins have hit the jackpot after star recruit Dylan Andrews committed to play basketball for the school starting in 2022.

Andrews announced his decision Friday, discussing the matter with Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports:

"Who wouldn't love the culture of winning and development. I committed to UCLA because it is the best place for me to grow as a player and a person. The coaching staff likes high character guys and work horses. That describes a portion of who I am. One thing I love about the program is how they get guys to the next level and how they encourage them to get that degree. That is important to me."

Andrews added that the Bruins' coaching staff—led by Mick Cronin—influenced his decision, per Jenkins: "The one thing I love about the coaching staff is their history of winning and pushing their guys past that invisible limit."

A standout talent at Windward High School in Los Angeles, he is one of the best point guard recruits in the country. He is rated as a 4-star prospect, sixth-best point guard and No. 31 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Andrews would fit the bill for what every head coach in the country wants out of a point guard because of his diverse skill set, with Shotgun Spratling of 247Sports offering this scouting report: "The 6'4", 180-pound Andrews has great size for the point guard position and he uses it well, attacking the boards. He is Windward's floor general, both in position and the way he approaches the game as a lead-by-example player. He likes to push the pace when he has the ball in his hands."

Every school is looking for a dynamic playmaker to build their offense around. The Bruins were able to land one of the best in the country, with Andrews likely to be a huge difference-maker for them as soon as he steps on campus.

Andrews was not the only addition for the Bruins on Friday. Rutgers grad transfer Myles Johnson also chose UCLA over Stanford.