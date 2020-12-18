Ranking the Best CFB Conference Championship Games Since 2000

0 of 9

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Conference championship games have the potential to be many things in a college football season.

For many programs, it's the crowning achievement of a great year or the final obstacle to clear for a respected bowl game. Other teams enter a league title game with national championship (or College Football Playoff) implications.

And sometimes, the games are flat-out awesome.

In the last 20 years, conference championship games have brought exciting and meaningful results. Sure, several are lopsided and forgettable each year, but the best matchups of the last two decades are some of the sport's most memorable games.