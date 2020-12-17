Buying or Selling Latest NBA Buzz Entering 2020-21 Season

1 of 5

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

As sometimes happens when NBA staffers no longer have to coexist amicably with a star—whether because the partnership is obviously about to dissolve or because said staffers have moved to another organization—the tea-spilling about James Harden's time with the Houston Rockets has begun in earnest.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon got piles of info from anonymous Rockets employees past and present, which together revealed a toxic culture of organizational enablement and superstar misbehavior.

MacMahon was careful to point out that Harden wasn't solely to blame for what's now become an untenable situation—one that'll surely end in a trade. Houston catered to its superstar to an alarming degree, which fed into what may have been Harden's preexisting belief in his own exceptionalism. Team and player are both at fault here.

Power corrupts, but the Rockets never put a cap on how much Harden could have.

Harden's preseason conduct following a trade request, not to mention his apparent lack of conditioning during the offseason, is just the final confirmation of what so many sources told MacMahon.

That brings us to the idea of Harden and the Miami Heat being a potential match. Harden included Miami on his updated list of preferred trade destinations, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, and the Heat might have interest if the price is right.

Sorry, but it's just hard to imagine a franchise defined by unrivaled conditioning demands, no-nonsense work ethic and, not least of all, an egalitarian offense built on ball and player movement would want anything to do with, well...so much of the exact opposite.

MacMahon's reporting rings totally true, which makes the Harden-to-Miami angle almost impossible to grasp.

The Heat always hunt stars, but Harden? That feels like a bridge too far.

Verdict: Sell