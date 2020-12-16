No. 1 JUCO CB De'Jahn Warren Flips Commitment to Deion Sanders' Jackson State

Photo Credit: 247Sports/Twitter

De'Jahn Warren, the top-ranked JUCO cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, announced he's changed his commitment from Georgia to Jackson State, a program led by Hall of Fame corner Deion Sanders.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported the news Wednesday.

Warren, who'd committed to Georgia in August, is ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 overall JUCO player in next year's class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Maryland native has been a standout performer at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. He recorded 35 total tackles, six passes defended, five interceptions and three forced fumbles across 11 appearances during the 2019 season.

Lackawanna's 2020 campaign was delayed until next spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Struggles with his grades in high school led Warren to get ruled academically ineligible at three different schools before getting a chance at Lackawanna to rectify the past issues.

"I had to realize that over time, school is important," Warren told Tyler Martin of Sports Illustrated in April. "You can not want to play the sport without getting the grades. Education is more important than football at the end of the day."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He's made the necessary progress to put himself on pace to play Division I football next year.

"This is my light at the end of the tunnel," Warren told Martin. "I was about to give it all up before this. All that I am receiving is unexpected. It is all a blessing and it amazes me every day to see how far I have come."

By choosing Jackson State, an FCS program, over Georgia, he should get an opportunity to play right away in 2021 while learning under the tutelage of Sanders.