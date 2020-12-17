Advice for StatHero NFL Team Survivor Picks in Week 15

0 of 6

David Becker/Associated Press

Even as the NFL season winds down, StatHero continues to run strong with new and existing contests.

Fantasy football players eliminated from season-long leagues could be looking for new competition in Week 15. The same goes for everyone knocked out of survivor pools or tired of multi-entry daily fantasy tournaments that pay out a microscopic percentage of participants.

StatHero tweaks the usual formula with a team-based fantasy game formatted like a survivor pool. Each week, anyone can join a new contest. If they win, they'll keep playing the next week without paying anything beyond the first-time entry fee.

The game is simple. Pick one team and then craft a lineup consisting solely of their players (plus one wild card in the first round). Beyond the quarterback and three flex players, the key is selecting the right MVP, whose points double.

Rather than going up against everyone else, your only mission is to beat StatHero's lineup. Score more than the house and you'll receive a payout with the chance to win more next week. If you fall short, there are always opportunities to start fresh.

Given this structure, the most important step is locating the right NFL squad. Keep in mind that a contrarian team can set you apart if the rest of the pool gets dragged down by a busted chalk pick. Also, you can only use a team once per contest.

That limitation comes into play in Bleacher Report's third StatHero lineup.