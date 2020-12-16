Report: James Harden Threatened Trade If Rockets Didn't Land Russell Westbrook

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden reportedly threatened to demand a trade if the team didn't acquire longtime friend Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019 NBA offseason.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Wednesday that Harden "insisted" the deal get finalized despite the high price, including two first-round draft picks, and private concerns expressed by former head coach Mike D'Antoni, who left the organization when his contract ended after the 2019-20 season.

The Rockets moved forward with the trade to appease the 2017-18 NBA MVP, who previously played with Westbrook as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009 through 2012, but their reunion in Houston soured quickly.

Westbrook built a culture that "operated with the discipline of a military unit" after Harden left OKC, and he wasn't happy with the laid-back atmosphere in Houston, per MacMahon.

"Start the film! Start without him!" Westbrook urged during a film session after Harden failed to show up on time because he waited too long to get his daily COVID-19 test inside the NBA's "bubble" at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

"Nothing ever starts on time," a former team staffer told ESPN about the Harden-D'Antoni Rockets. "The plane is always late. The bus is never on time. ... It's just an organized AAU team."

By season's end, it was clear the dynamic backcourt duo weren't a good match.

Fred Katz and Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported Westbrook and Harden remained friends but reached the conclusion they "simply couldn't co-exist on the floor."

So the Rockets traded Westbrook to the Washington Wizards as part of a blockbuster swap that brought fellow point guard John Wall to Houston.

It doesn't appear that's changed the outlook for Harden, however, who's also been the focus of trade rumors throughout the offseason. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported he's been "unmoved" by the Wall deal and still wants out.

So far there hasn't been any indication that the Rockets' second blockbuster trade of the offseason is imminent. Harden is under contract through the 2021-22 season with a player option for the following year, and he played his first preseason game Tuesday, easing concerns of an extended holdout.

The Rockets tip off the regular season Dec. 23 when they host the Thunder at the Toyota Center.