Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 16

Michael Woods/Associated Press

One week remains until the 2020 Heisman Trophy race officially ends, and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is leading the way.

For nearly a month, Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask have shared front-runner status. But after a three-turnover performance in the Gators' stunning loss to LSU in Week 15, Trask has slipped heading into conference championship week.

It's at a perfectly inopportune moment—the 900-plus Heisman ballots are due following the conference title games.

Trask is chasing Jones, while Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in danger of falling behind Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith. We'll cover all of those storylines in the Week 16 update.

Ranking factors include total production, Heisman trends and player reputations. The order is a snapshot of this specific week of the 2020 season, not a personal ballot or voting projection.