    Lamar Jackson Receives Hilarious Offer from CEO of Bidet Company 'Tushy'

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks up as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42.
    Amid speculation that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed time during the fourth quarter of Monday night's win over the Cleveland Browns with a digestive situation, the reigning NFL MVP received a humorous offer Tuesday. 

    ESPN's Jenna Laine tweeted a letter Tushy company founder Miki Agrawal sent to Jackson in which she offered to have a bidet installed in the Ravens' locker room:

    Jackson left Monday's game for two series with what he and the Ravens described as cramps. That didn't stop those on social media from suggesting that he actually went to the locker room because he needed to use the bathroom.

    The third-year quarterback even responded to a meme about it, insisting there is no truth to the theory that he had to use the toilet:

    Regardless of what happened in the locker room, Jackson was a new man when he reemerged, leading the Ravens to victory.

    Jackson returned to the game on a 4th-and-5 play after backup quarterback Trace McSorley went down with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. Lamar proceeded to coolly flip a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to put the Ravens on top by seven with 1:51 left.

    Baker Mayfield and the Browns answered, but they left 1:04 on the clock for Jackson, and he got the Ravens in field-goal position and Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yarder that turned out to be the game-winner.

    Ultimately, Baltimore won 47-42 and improved to 8-5 on the season, putting it in great position to nab a playoff spot in the next few weeks.

